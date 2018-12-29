Outspoken Cyclist – 12/29/2018

This evening, we talk with the president of the PBMA – Professional Bicycle Mechanics Association – James Stanfill.

Over the many years of being in the bicycle business, there have been several attempts at giving bicycle mechanics some sort of certification as well as offering a forum for advice, information, and education.

The PBMA was formed for exactly these reasons and more. As bicycle shops dwindle in numbers and on line retailers take a larger and larger chunk of the bicycle market, the opportunity for bicycle mechanics who do not own their own shops will continue to diminish.

And, while many enthusiasts are able to work on their own bikes. others are not as confident or competent to be their own mechanics.

Then, we will wrap-up 2018 with our man-in-the-know Dan Wuori. From the controversy over Chris Froome and the decision by Sky to end their sponsorship at the end of 2019 to the 2018 Wuori’s Awards in Velo News, we will cover the topics that made headlines for 2018.