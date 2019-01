This is Wordplay with George Bilgere and John Donoghue! Everyone comes from a different background, this week, you can reflect on where you came from with an episode titles Heritage, featuring these poems.

New Yorkers, by Ed Field

The New Criticism, by Paul Hostosky

A Hot Property, by Faith Shearin

Heritage, by Louis Jenkins

When I Have Fears, by John Keats

Turning, by Joseph Miller

Gratitude, by Tony Hoagland