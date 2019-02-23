Outspoken Cyclist – 2/23/2019

Guest: Tom Ritchey

I doubt most of us do NOT have some piece of equipment on one of our bikes that wasn’t designed and made by Tom. His company, Ritchey Logic is one of the most innovative and prolific in our industry.

Tom earned his stripes at a very young age as his father nurtured his curiosity and taught him pretty much whatever Tom wanted to know when it came to making things. It wasn’t long before Tom was following his own ideas on design and innovation.

So, when Brian sat me down to watch a video of Tom in a Q&A session over in Germany a few weeks ago, I thought… what have I been waiting for? I immediately contacted him and graciously, he not only granted the interview, but shared a lot of things I didn’t know and perhaps you didn’t either.