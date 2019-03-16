Outspoken Cyclist – 3/16/2019

This week we have 3 guests covering a wide variety of topics.

We will speak with Colin Browne, the communications director for WABA – The Washington Area Bicyclists Assn. WABA is one of the oldest advocacy organizations in the country, established in 1972, and reaches a broad swath of the D.C., Virginia, and Maryland area with a variety of programs – which we talk about in our conversation.

We’ll welcome back Streetsblog journalist Angie Schmitt whose article “Walking and Biking are Hurt by Lack of National Leadership: Report caught my attention.

And finally, we learn about a major expansion of the Gran Fondo NY series when we speak with Sean Gad, one of the founders of the GFNY Jerusalem.