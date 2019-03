It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

The Smug Saints Gimme Jimmy @3:51

The National Apartment Story @3:47

Neutral Milk Hotel Untitled @3:45

Jeff Mangum Two-Headed Boy Pt. Two @3:39

Jawbreaker Do You Still Hate Me? @3:36

The Bouncing Souls True Believers @3:34

Oh No! Oh My! Farewell to All My Friends @3:30

Band Of Horses The Great Salt Lake @3:24

Alkaline Trio Blue in the Face @3:21

Jaguar Love Highways of Gold @3:17

Reggie and the Full Effect Your Girlfriends Hate Me @3:15