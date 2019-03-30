Outspoken Cyclist – 3/30/2019

First up, is the conversation I had with Red Kite Prayer’s Patrick Brady about the judging process at NAHBS.

It’s just not that simple – go around the show, ooo and ahhh about a bike and give it a blue ribbon! In fact, along with frame builder Tom Kellogg and journalist Nick Legan, Patrick has his work cut out for him with a multitude of categories, a show floor full of gorgeous bikes, and a lot of folks hoping to garner one of the top awards.

We speak with Molly Hurford, who is often a guest on TOC. Molly just released an article yesterday titled, Why Sleep Is Critical for Athletes.

With lengthening daylight hours, the recent time change back to daylight savings time, and the outrageous work schedules many of us keep, it’s a wonder that sleep even gets on our day-to-day calendar.

BUT, when you take all of those things and then add intense athletic endeavor… lack of sleep is a recipe for disaster.

Finally it’s off to the Granite State for a talk with husband and wife team, David and Emily Lafferty. Their company, Cycles Chinook, offers custom titanium tandems. They’ve built bikes for several blind stokers, including the first RAAM blind tandem team. It’s all about your fit, your ride preferences, and where you want to go. They have a cute how-’they-met-story too!