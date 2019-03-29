Wordplay: Country Fair

This is Wordplay with George Bilgere and John Donoghue! This week’s title was inspired by Charles Simic’s poem “Country Fair,” featured on this week’s poem list along with eight other poems.
Suicide, by Faith Shearin
Trees, by Phillip Larkin
Despair, by Billy Collins
Sonnet 4, by Edna St. Vincent Millay
Blessings, by Ron Wallace
Sonnet 30, by Edna St. Vincent Millay
Country Fair, by Charles Simic
The Adult Version, by Hal Sirowitz
Knots, by Joe Stroud
