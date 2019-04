It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

Xiu Xiu Vulture Piano @5:15

Mice Parade Snow @5:13

Silver Jews Trains Across the Sea @5:09

Handsome Furs What We Had @4:58

Mad Caddies Road Rash @4:56

The Black Keys Strange Times @4:53

Against Me! Even at Our Worst We're Better than Most @4:50

Cold War Kids Mexican Dogs @4:46

Neutral Milk Hotel The King of Carrot Flowers pt. 1 @4:43

Vampire Weekend A-Punk @4:41

MXPX Punk Rawk Show @4:38