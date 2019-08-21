For the Greater Glory of Pod – Season 1, Episode 1

Episode 1: A Glorious Introduction

The JCU Office of Alumni Relations is excited to present “For the Greater Glory of Pod,” the Official Podcast for John Carroll Alumni. In this opening episode, Dave and Chelsea sit down with University Archivist, Laurene DiCillo ’87, Joe Miller ’59 and Pete Bernardo ’67, to discuss the intention of this series. They’ll explore some of the subjects of the coming episodes and highlight some of the lore and legends of JCU.