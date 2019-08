Episode 3: March Madness – Part 1 of 2

Part one of a two-part series. From a live rendition of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, to cameos of the stadium announcer for Cleveland Cavalier’s games, JCU Men’s Basketball games were the hot place to be in Cleveland during the 1980’s. Dave sits down with Coach Tim Baab, Ken Krsolovic, Dennis Casey ‘87, and Mike Carswell ’84 to discuss what made this time so special at JCU.