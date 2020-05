It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

Against Me! From Her Lips to God's Ears (The Energizer) @2:34

Reggie and the Full Effect Your Girlfriends Hate Me @2:31

The Mountain Goats Love Love Love @2:28

Death Cab For Cutie Photobooth @2:24

Of Montreal Requiem for O.M.M.2 @2:22

Wolf Parade Dear Sons and Daughters of Hungry Ghosts @2:18

Elliott Smith New Disaster @2:14

The Long Winters Mimi @2:09

The Hold Steady Both Crosses @2:04

The Black Keys Hard Row @2:01

Saves the Day Holly Hox @1:58