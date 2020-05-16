Outspoken Cyclist – 5/16/2020

Spring has finally arrived here in NE Ohio – with a lot of rain, warmer temps, and everything turning green! I LOVE this time of year.

This week, we’re going to visit with titanium frame builder Brad Bingham. He’s another one of those who was apparently born with the bicycle gene, building his first frame at the age of 18.

Born and raised on the west coast, Brad Bingham decided to head to UBI for formal training and began in earnest to work in titanium with Gary Helfrich. He was soon scooped up by Moots.The rest, as they say, is history

Brad eventually bought Eriksen Cycles in Steamboat Springs and now builds under his own brand, Bingham Built. Here is our conversation.

Then, after a break, we’ll head to Seattle to chat with Michelle Baruchman, the Seattle Times Traffic Lab Engagement Editor. What is that you ask? So did I! But, her article titled “Seattle will close 20 miles of residential streets to most vehicular traffic” caught my attention, and so I contacted her about that and what else Seattle is facing as the city starts to open up again.