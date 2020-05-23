Outspoken Cyclist 5/223/2020

Today, I speak with two very interesting and VERY different people.

Lee Katz has been in the bicycle business for 55 years – beginning as a 19 year old as the bike boom of the 1970′s was unfolding.

For those who live in the Chicago area, you have probably been in one of his Turin Bicycle shops. Or, perhaps you had a pair of Lake Sport shoes back in the day – yep – All Lee!

Today, Lee is still very much involved in the bicycle business – and we do a little reminiscing as well as looking forward.

My second guest is immersed in cycling and cities.

As we begin to “un lock” our lives once again, there is a distinct possibility that many of us will not go back to “life as we knew it” before Covid-19 – and, especially as it pertains to the way we get around – from trips to the store, going to work, and even when we go outside for recreation. And, George Liu thinks about this, and much more, a lot.

George Liu is a PhD candidate at the Department of the Built Environment at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. He is also the Director of the Urban Cycling Institute which is bringing cycling knowledge from science to practice and back – as their web site states.

In a provocative conversation, George and I discuss Bicycle Highways – the topic of a talk I watched him give on YouTube. As his research for his thesis unfolds and, we explore some of the questions he posed in that talk in our conversation.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:08:01 — 34.0MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Death Cab For Cutie Company Calls Epilogue (Alternate) @5:56
Elvis Perkins All the Night Without Love @5:53
The Black Keys Brooklyn Bound @5:50
Saves the Day Third Engine @5:46
Daft Punk Aerodynamic @5:42
Reggie and the Full Effect Ode to the Manheim Steamroller @5:39
The New Amsterdams My Old Man had a Pistol @5:36
Silver Jews I'm Getting Back Into Getting Back Into You @5:34
Badly Drawn Boy The Shining @5:28
Hot Rod Circuit Versatility @5:26
Of Montreal So Begins Our Alabee @5:21
Jamie Lidell Little Bit of Feel Good @5:17

Lithuanian Radio

Music, news, and information for Greater Cleveland's Lithuanian community
@8 am w/Marius Juodisius - Lithuanian

Memories from Italy

Italian "Memories of Italy" brings the Northeast Ohio community a wide variety of beloved Italian and Italian-American music, community news and special guest interviews. It is a radio program aimed at bringing families closer together by creating special memories through our beautiful Italian culture, heritage and family traditions. This program is brought to you in both Italian and English, in an effort to reach all generations in our Italian-American community. "Memories from Italy" is hosted by Joe Zodda, Filippo Andaloro, Aldo Filippelli and Donato Cristillo. To reach our hosts with your dedications or community announcement you can call the direct studio line at 216-397-4438 or Fax 440-842-5977 or send us an e-mail. Memorie dal'Italia programma dedicato per la comunita italiana trasmesso ogni domenica presenta una grande varieta di musica, informazioni notizie sport, eventi proposto per I nostril ascoltatori in lingua italiana e inglese in compagnia di Giuseppe Zodda, Filippo Andaloro, Aldo Filippelli e Donato Cristillo con impegno e passione l'incontro italiano ogni domenica sulla stazione radio WJCU 88.7fm.
@10 am w/Joe, Filippo, Aldo, and Donato - Italian