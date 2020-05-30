Outspoken Cyclist – 5/30/2020

I believe that life in the time of Covid 19 has changed us all – in a lot of ways and perhaps for the better.

First, I invited Zak Pashak, the president of Detroit Bikes, back to the show.

If you’ve been looking for a bike – especially for recreation or commuting – you may find that the cupboards are bare at many bike shops around the country.

The shops are empty because the suppliers’ warehouses are also empty – for the first time in many years, by the way. And, in fact, some people are seeing what is being called a “mini bike boom.”

In our conversation, you’ll hear what has transpired since the beginning of the pandemic as Zak takes the long and short view of the industry and what he thinks will be the outcome as we open up and live our new normal.

Then, I am always happy to be able share the conversation I had earlier this week with Strong Towns’ director, Chuck Marohn. His vision of what cities need to be livable, desirable, and successful is always uplifting and informative; and now, his ideas and philosophy are more essential than ever.

I always come away from a conversation with Chuck feeling there is hope for a better and more sustainable future.

And, we get to learn about his new book FIRST!!! A scoop… I love it.