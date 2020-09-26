Outspoken Cyclis – 9/26/2020

Sometimes you meet someone – even just in a phone call – and the enthusiasm and excitement for the work she is doing just jumps right out through the phone.

Jen Malik – Dr. Jen Malik as she is a PhD in biomedical engineering at THE Ohio State University where she is a post-doc fellow full time – also races cyclocross professionally, has taken on the task of bringing the first NICA league in Ohio, is on the board of the Central Ohio Mountain Biking Association, and loves to garden and paint.

For those in Chicago and surrounding areas – and, perhaps even those who might just want to get yourself TO Chicago sometime during the month of October, People for Bikes along with the Chicago Race Riot 19.org project, SRAM, The Newberry Library, and a slew of other great sponsors, all come together to ride a historic route and raise funds to benefit the Blackstone Bicycle Works.

As demonstrations and riots rock so many of our cities, this quiet and historic ride winds through the Bronzeville and Bridgeport neighborhoods, stopping at key historical sites relevant to the riot and the events that lead up to it.

And, there is an audio clip you can download and listen to a brief description of each of the stops along the way. Tobie DePauw, Ride Spot Affiliate Manager will be with me to explain it all.

And, lastly, we speak with Lauren Hefferon owner and founder of Ciclismo Classico. The company, long known for exquisite European Bicycle Tours, has brought it home for two fall tours out of Keene, NH.

Before we speak with Jen Malik, I’d like to mention Chloe Dygert – the 10 time world champion cyclist. In her race to defend her world time trial title, she lost control of her bike in a turn and hit a barrier that apparently didn’t have any padding- resulting in a serious leg injury.

Chloe was airlifted to a hospital in Italy where she was treated and underwent surgery. Fortunately, she is expected to make a full recovery. Her coach, Kristen Armstrong. was quoted as saying, “Chloe Dygert’s crash is devastating but she will come back stronger.”

Sending healing thoughts to Chloe! And, wondering why the barrier padding ended before the barriers did… to be continued I’m sure.