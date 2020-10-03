Outspoken Cyclist – 10/3/2020

My first conversation this week is about a technical solution to a problem many, if not most of us have experienced when riding in urban and suburban areas… coming up to an intersection and NOT being able to trip the light!

Last week, Bike Portland posted an article about thermal video detection of bike riders at traffic signals and I said… I gotta’ learn about THIS!

The company FLIR Systems, Inc. isn’t new to thermal imaging – in fact, the company has been around since 1978. And, through a series of acquisitions coupled with emerging technologies, is doing some really fascinating work to bring a safer experience to VRU’s – Vulnerable Road Users. Their work also crosses into the automobile and coupled with AEB, can make the driver side of transportation a lot safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

FLIR’S Matt Brotie and Chris Posch will explain how the systems work and what we might expect our intersections to look like as these systems come on line.

As we have watched bike racing slowly come back, The Pikes Peak APEX race presented by RockShox managed to put on a 4-day stage race that offered great prize money, attract a terrific field of riders, and keep everyone safe!

Executive director, Micah Rice, walks us through that event and offers a guide to other race directors looking for ways to establish safety protocols in this time of COVID.

Lastly, I have a terrific conversation with Devah D of Devah D Cycling, right here in Cleveland. Devah D, whose given name is Diana – and no one calls her that! played women’s semi-pro football for many years. YES YOU HEARD THAT RIGHT!

When injuries sidelined her and her son was young, she decided to hang up those cleats for a pair of cycling shoes. Coming from absolutely ZERO knowledge about bicycling, she’s built a huge following for her rides, clinics, and her not your average slow rolls in and around Cleveland.

She’s also immersed in the Black Girls Do Bike organization – Cleveland being one of over 90 chapters in the U.S. and gives us some brilliant insight into why it matters that Black Girls DO Bike.

It’s a full plate today, so let’s get to it.