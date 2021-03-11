Don’t Miss the 25th annual Irish Music Marathon

The pandemic has thrown a wrench in many of the best laid plans over the last year, but one thing the pandemic can’t derail is WJCU’s annual Irish Music Marathon!

Our St. Patrick’s Day special returns on Wednesday, March 17 for a 25th consecutive year as Greg (host of the I, IV, V) Michelle (host of Red’s Ramblin Road) and Aunt Jill will spin 16 hours worth of Irish Music from 6 am to 10 pm. Then Metal on Metal’s own Bill Peters takes over for the final two hours with some of his favorite Irish rock and metal jams.

That’s 18 TOTAL HOURS of Irish Music to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Set those alarms, the celebration gets started at 6 AM, right here on WJCU