Outspoken Cyclist – 3/28/2021

In July of 2017, I spoke with wildlife biologist Sara Dykman. At that time, she was embarking on a 10,000 plus mile journey to follow the migration of monarch butterflies – by bicycle.

Starting in Mexico, bicycling up to Canada and then to the east coast of the U.S., she made the return trip to Mexico to complete a full migration cycle.

Today, Sara joins me to talk about that trip and about her new book, Bicycling with Butterflies.

Then, we check in with Selene Yeager. Bicycling Magazine calls her the Fit Chick, and so do a lot of others.

Selene Yeager has a myriad of projects on the fire – all-the-time! She writes articles, is working on a follow-up book to ROAR, her comprehensive, physiology-based nutrition and training guide specifically designed for active women, and now offers up her podcast – Hit Play, Not Pause – which she says is for Feisty Menopause podcast for active, performance-minded women who aren’t willing to put their best years behind them.