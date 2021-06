It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

Hot Rod Circuit This Is Not The Time Or Place @3:51

Silver Jews Advice To The Graduate @3:47

Against Me! Don't Loose Touch @3:44

Pavement Our Singer @3:41

The New Pornographers My Rights Versus Yours @3:34

LCD Soundsystem Daft Punk Is Playing At My House @3:31

BTS MIC Drop @3:30

Elvis Perkins In Dearland All the Night Without Love @3:27

Saves The Day Holly Hox, Forget Me Nots @3:25

Tilly And The Wall Rainbows in the Dark @3:17

The Hold Steady How A Resurrection Really Feels @3:11