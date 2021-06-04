Retro Radio To End 17-Year Run June 5; Rockin’ Ray’s Record Recall Premieres June 12

After 17 years of turning it up to 11, Retro Radio will say farewell on Saturday, June 5.

Jumpin’ Joe Madigan and Rockin’ Ray King will host a special live show from 3:00-5:00 PM to mark the end of an era here at WJCU.

While Retro Radio is ending, Jumpin’ Joe and Rockin’ Ray aren’t going anywhere! Ray King will premiere his new show, Rockin’ Ray’s Record Recall, on Saturday June 12 from 3:00-5:00 PM. The show will feature music from the late 50s through early 80s, including many of your requests.

Jumpin’ Joe’s Basement Show remains in its usual timeslot from 5:00-7:00 PM. Music and Memories with Terry and Kathy Stevens will still kick off our Saturday oldies block each week from 1:00-3:00 PM.

Here’s a video from Jumpin’ Joe explaining the changes:

WJCU is still your home for oldies every Saturday afternoon!