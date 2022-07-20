Outspoken Cyclist – 7/20/2022

Today, the question is – What is possible by bike?

With a new infrastructure bill, money in the coffers to build protected bike lanes and connect them, and more people riding eBikes, a whole lot more than we’ve ever experienced is possible.

My first conversation is with Bill Nesper, the executive director of the League of American Bicyclists.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, the League is our action committee on the ground to whisper in the ears of Congress about getting bicycle deals done. Bill and I talk about an urgent action alert to stop the defunding of the DOT – wait, what? Who would want to defund a program that is already appropriated? My guess is you can guess who.

Then, don’t forget to go to bikeleague.org and sign-up for the League’s e-newsletter to get your action alerts and other Bike League news and information. And, join the Bike More_Drive Less Challenge!

In the second half of the show, I want to introduce you to Dan Cavallari, the Slow Guy on the Fast Ride.

Dan was tech editor for Velo News for 6 years and now out on his own, he’s writing, riding, podcasting, playing guitar, and sipping good whiskey – he’s got a lot of cool things going.

For this year’s Tour de France, Dan Cavallari thought he’d try something different from what he’d done in the past.

Usually travelling with the rest of the journalists, Dan flew himself AND his trusty Merlin Road bike over to Copenhagen to “follow the tour” for a few stages.

He quickly figured out that, a. you don’t need a fancy road bike in Copenhagen, and he got most of the work he wanted to do done in the first five days. Then, he flew back to the States to follow the Tour from home.

I caught up with him on Day 11 of the race and, if you have been watching, you know THAT was the day… the very day of the most exciting stage in YEARS! (If you haven’t been watching, Dan says you need at least see Stage 11.)