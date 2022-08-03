Outspoken Cyclist – 8/3/2022

Hello and welcome to the Outspoken Cyclist. Thanks for joining me today.

He’s funny, irreverent, and now he’s FREE to be himself – 100% of the time.

Gary Fisher, whose 29-year relationship with Trek ended this year, is on a tear.

And now that Gary Fisher is free to be himself – no more Gary and Pony shows with Trek as brand ambassador, he’s finding a lot of interest in people wanting to collaborate on any of a number of projects.

Recently back from Eurobike in Germany, I rang him up and we just started chatting… talking about everything from hydroforming to motors and transmissions and 3D printing and of course his book – Being Gary Fisher. And, being Gary Fisher has been a lifelong pursuit of bikes and all things bike related.

If you’ve ever had to file a claim on your homeowner’s policy for anything beyond a catastrophic occurrence, you may have found that either a. your deductible was outrageous and/or b. your insurance would be either cancelled or the rates would skyrocket.

Victim of a nasty bike crash a few years ago, Buzzy Cohn learned that his “comprehensive” homeowner’s insurance wasn’t so comprehensive. What he found out led him on a quest that has produced a brand-new insurance product exclusively for your bicycles.

So, what’s a cyclist to do? Let’s ask CEO of bikeinsure, Buzzy Cohn. He has some answers.