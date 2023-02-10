Radiothon 2023 Has Arrived!

WJCU’s annual Radiothon fundraiser begins on February 10. It’s the one time of year when we come to you and ask for your support to keep local, independent, commercial-free college radio on the air. We rely on you to help us make sure WJCU’s Golden Years Are Here To Stay!

What is Radiothon?

As a non-commercial radio station, WJCU relies on donations from the community to keep the lights on. While donations are welcome year round, Radiothon is WJCU’s annual fundraiser that helps fund the majority of our operating budget for the next year.

How does it work?

During the ten days of Radiothon you can call the station at 216-397-4438 and one of our in-studio hosts can assist you in filling out the donation form. Or if you prefer to do it yourself, you can pledge online at wjcu.org. You’ll need to provide important personal information such as your name, address, email, phone number and credit card number. Check donations are also permitted. All checks should be mailed to WJCU Radio, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Hts, OH 44118.

Can I donate more than once?

Simply put, yes. You can donate as many times as you would like or for as many different shows/hosts as you would like either over the phone or online.

What are the dates for Radiothon this year?

This year, Radiothon will run from Friday, February 10th – Sunday, February 19th. As always, the fundraiser will begin with community host Bill Peters, during Metal on Metal from 6:30-9:30 on Friday evening and concludes at midnight on February 19th.

Premiums

Your donations certainly don’t go unappreciated! Here’s what you can receive at each pledge level:

$10 Hand-written thank you note by the WJCU Staff

$25 WJCU Bottle Opener Keychain or WJCU Tote Bag

$40 Heights Merchant of the Day or DJ Special Premium (call-in only)

$50 WJCU Shot Glass or WJCU Travel Mug

$60 Radiothon 2023 T-Shirt

$80 WJCU Beanie

$100 Guest DJ Experience (call-in only) or WJCU Hoodie

Turn Back the Clock

This year, you’ll have the option to pick up your premiums during our Turn Back the Clock event, where for one night only we’ll be returning to the WUJC studios in the John Carroll University clock tower for the first time in decades. The event will be on Tuesday, March 28 from 6:00 PM-Midnight. Can’t make it? No problem! We’ll be happy to ship your premiums to you.

If you have any other questions don’t hesitate to reach out via our contact page