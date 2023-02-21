Thank You For Your Support During Radiothon!

The entire WJCU staff thanks you for your support during Radiothon 2023. You helped us reach our fundraising goal of $62,000, which will help make sure our Golden Years are Here To Stay.

It’s not too late to pledge your support! Click here to make your pledge.

If you opted to pick up your thank you gift at our Turn Back The Clock event on March 28, you should receive an invitation the week of February 27. All premiums not picked up at Turn Back the Clock will be shipped the week of April 3.

Thank you for your support of local, commercial-free college and community radio on WJCU!