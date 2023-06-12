WJCU is teaming up with the City of University Heights to present the University Heights Summer Concert Series! Every Thursday night at 7:00 PM from June 15 through August 17, join us at Walter Stinson Community Park for a free concert and a chance to meet some of your favorite WJCU personalities.

2023 University Heights Summer Concert Series presented by WJCU Schedule

June 15 Rubix Groove

Last seen at The Walt last summer, Rubix Groove returns to play songs from their new EP, “Live from Akron Recording Company.” A nine-member band led by lead singer Shannon Hogarth, Rubix Groove plays funk and blues.

June 22 The Ladies Night

The original all-male tribute to pop divas, The Ladies Night will make their University Heights debut this summer. These five dudes aren’t afraid to wear their love for Brittney Spears, Katy Perry, Kesha, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, or Miley Cyrus on their pink glittery sleeves as they rock their way through these guilty pleasure singalongs, often in the original key.

June 29 University Heights Symphonic Band (at John Carroll University)

John Carroll University is the summer home to the University Heights Symphonic Band. Organized in 1970, the band performs a wide variety of repertoire including core wind band repertoire, film scores, Broadway selections, and popular music at concert halls, amphitheaters, music festivals, and other venues throughout the year. On June 29, they will perform their annual Patriotic Show.

July 6 OPUS 216

Equally versed in classical and non-classical styles, OPUS 216 has created a niche experience for high-level performances that can cover any genre, from classical to French café jazz, Top 40, hip hop, South American and midcentury American jazz, Irish and American fiddle, original music, and improvisation. You haven’t heard “Cleveland Rocks” until you hear it performed by a classical quartet.

July 13 Apostle Jones

Cleveland Magazine says Apostle Jones is one of the busiest bands in Cleveland. This eclectic group has spent the last few years setting stages ablaze, thanks to an energetic live show rooted in soul and blues infused with rock and roll. Apostle Jones has wowed fans with live shows that are part-party, part revival — with a-whole-lot of shakin’ going on.

July 20 Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band

The legendary Cleveland reggae band returns to University Heights for the fourth time. The band’s soulful rhythms and heartfelt vocals have made it one of Cleveland’s top draws for over a decade. They remain the record for the largest crowd to ever see a show at The Walt, and they’re looking to break it this year.

July 27 Concert and Movie I

University Heights Symphonic Band, Horse Feathers (at John Carroll University)

UHSB returns to JCU for their second show of the summer. Stick around after the concert for the Marx Brothers classic film, “Horse Feathers.” Quincy Adams Wagstaff (Groucho), Huxley University’s new president, accidentally hires bumblers Baravelli (Chico) and Pinky (Harpo) to help his school win the big football game against their archrival.

August 3 Concert and Movie II

Pop Fiction, Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade

One of Cleveland’s hottest cover bands, Pop Fiction plays University Heights for the first time. They’ve performed across Northeast Ohio, and even overseas. And with a new Indiana Jones movie hitting theaters this summer, we figured this would be the perfect time to screen the classic “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.”

August 10 Billy Likes Soda

Named best cover band by Cleveland Magazine, Billy Likes Soda brings their act to The Walt for the first time. Boasting a truly random yet sweet setlist featuring Beastie Boys, R.E.M., Luke Bryan, Backstreet Boys, Poison, Neil Diamond, Billy Idol and Justin Timberlake, Billy Likes Soda will tantalize your taste buds with equal parts musical skill, showmanship, and humor.

August 17 Yiddishe Cup

Summer isn’t summer in University Heights without a performance from local favorites, the legendary Klezmer and Motown band Yiddishe Cup. New York Jewish Week opines, “Yiddishe Cup is made for a hip, Jewish New York audience. It’s a wildly funny amalgam of Mickey Katz, Spike Jones, PDQ Bach and straight-ahead klezmer.”