Outspoken Cyclist – 6/15/2023

This is a sort of special episode.

Beginning Tomorrow, June 17th, PL And Kristen Meindertsma will begin the first of 5 yearly journeys to raise a cumulative $2.5 for 5 charities over 5 continents.

PL and Kristen met at an Ironman competition in 2000, married, and have been working and raising their two children.

But, the call of the needs of people around the globe coupled with that desire to get back on the bike was the genesis of what has become a most unusual philanthropic event.

So, this conversation is their send-off! And, I hope you’ll follow along.

You can follow them at cycle the number 5 to survive.com.