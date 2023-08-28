3OH!3 Talks About “Don’t Trust Me” Lyrics, Musical Influences

15 years ago, the song “Don’t Trust Me” by 3OH!3 introduced phrases like “I’m a vegetarian and I ain’t f***ing scared of him” and “Do the Helen Keller and talk with your hips” into the popular vernacular. Last weekend, the electronic music duo rolled onto the John Carroll campus to headline the annual Welcome Back Concert. They talked with Lake and Grace Power Hour’s Laken Kincaid about their musical influences and how they came up with the lyrics to their biggest hit.
Photo credit: Mario Ghosn, The Carroll News