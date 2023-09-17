Outspoken Cyclist – 9/17/2023

There is only one word for my guest today and that word is hero! And, Lynne Salvo is definitely one of mine.

Back in 2019, pre-covid of course, I spoke with Lynne as she was riding across Canada as the oldest woman to complete the trek coast-to-coast for a Guiness World Record.

Then, two days ago and ahead of the hurricane that was about to pummel Maine, Lynne completed her 2023 west-to-east ride to break a record set by another woman (under a completely different set of rules!) and break it she did, once again becoming the oldest woman to ride across the U.S. on a bike.

With her 74th birthday coming up September 21st, I was fortunate enough to sit down with Lynne as she rode into NE Ohio on August 27th.

It was like sitting down with an old friend and picking up where we might have left off decades ago – chatting and laughing and enjoying the company.

If you’d like to see her blog entries and daily videos, log on to lifeislikeabike.wordpress.com.