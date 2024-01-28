Outspoken Cyclist – 1/27/2024

As many of you know, I have an abiding interest in urban planning, walkable and bikeable cities, and sustainability. In furthering that interest, I love speaking with folks who are involved in any or all of these areas and today is no exception.

My guests today are Jeff Speck and Chris Dempsey. In the past, Jeff and I have had several powerful conversations about the work he does in assisting cities, towns, and municipalities become “walkable” and “bikeable.” His books, Walkable Cities and Walkable Cities Rules, are nothing short of step-by-step instructions on how to achieve these goals.

Joined now by Chris Dempsey in a just announced new partnership, the impact of their ideas coupled with their backgrounds will serve to transform communities nationwide.

Let me introduce you to Chris Dempsey and welcome back Jeff Speck.

Let’s take a short break and when we return, we’ll talk with Jeff and Chris about the concept of “daylighting” and more. You’re listening to TOC.

We are back on TOC. I’m your host Diane Jenks and we are speaking with Jeff Speck and his partner Chris Dempsey about walkable, and of course bikeable, cities.

Let’s take another short break. You’re listening to TOC. We’ll be right back.

We are back on TOC. I’m Diane Jenks and we’re speaking with Jeff Speck and Chris Dempsey about cities!

My thanks to Jeff Speck and Chis Dempsey for joining me today. As always, Jeff just tells it like it is and I was really pleased to meet his new partner, Chris Dempsey. I know this partnership is going to produce some exciting results and I’m going to be following them. You can also keep tabs on them and their work at speckdempsey.com and on social media.

As you may remember, I was going to include my conversation with Dave Simmons, the Executive Director of Ride Illinois, in this episode.

I should know by now that I fall that down rabbit hole with Jeff and now, with Chris added to the mix, every time we speak, and our conversation went a bit longer than I anticipated.

I will definitely get you back to Dave’s interview in an upcoming episode of the show.

My thanks to you for listening today. I hope you enjoyed the conversation.

Remember that you can find show notes, photos, link, and a written transcript of the show at outspokencyclist.com

Follow us on social media @outspokencyclist and, if you subscribe to the podcast, you’ll never miss an episode!

As we wait out the continuing rain, sleet, and snow, I hope you are finding ways to stay in shape for the upcoming riding season. And, I f you are in a place where it is dry and somewhat warm, I hope you get to go for a ride.

Until next time, stay safe and stay well. Bye Bye