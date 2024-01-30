Nominations Open for Inaugural WJCU Hall of Fame Class

w/Lauren and Matt - Korean Music and Asian Fusion

A Sprinkle of Seoul features Korean music, as well as music selected from a different Asian country each week. Each week has a theme, from R&B to techno, or classic folk to 90s throwback. There's more to Korean music than just K-pop... though we do play a lot of K-pop!

TVXQ! Rebel @7:36

B1A4 REWIND @7:25

RIIZE Love 119 @7:22

IU Love wins all @7:18

Car, the garden 내겐 아무 소원 남아있지 않아요 @7:14

LEE CHANHYUK 1 TRILLION @7:10

Jimi Hendrix Wild Thing (Live) @6:53

Procol Harum Whisky Train @6:48

Sharon Tandy Hold On @6:44

Various Artist Maid Of Sugar - Maid Of Spice @6:42

The Real Don Steele Tina Delgado Is Alive @6:34

The Trashmen Surfin' Bird @6:32

Rick Sanders Orchestral @6:30

The Music Machine The Eagle Never Hunts the Fly @6:26

Quincy Jones Chump Change @6:26

The Master's Apprentices War Or Hands Of Time @6:23

Black Diamonds I Want, Need, Love You @6:20

The Supremes Love Is Here And Now You're Gone (Single Version / Stereo) @6:15

Melanie Ruby Tuesday @6:10

Melanie Lay Down (Candles In The Rain) @6:06

Etta James In The Basement @6:04

King Coleman Crazy Feelin' @6:01

Fats Domino Blueberry Hill @5:54

The Hombres Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out) @5:51

The Free Design Kites Are Fun (Alternative Stereo Mix) @5:43

The Honeycombs Have I the Right @5:36

The Honeycombs Can't Get Through to You @5:35

The Montanas Difference Of Opinion @5:31

The First Edition Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) @5:27

The Seeds Pushin' Too Hard @5:22

The Beatles Birthday (Remastered 2009) @5:18

The Golliwogs Instrumental #1 @5:13

Archie Bell and The Drells Tighten Up(Pt. 1) @5:10

James Brown I Got The Feelin' @5:08

The Show Stoppers Ain't Nothin' But a House Party @5:06