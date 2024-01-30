Nominations Open for Inaugural WJCU Hall of Fame Class

To celebrate WJCU’s 55th anniversary, the station is launching the WJCU Hall of Fame to honor station members and alumni who have made outstanding contributions to WJCU and/or a communications career field. All station alumni and listeners are welcome to nominate someone they think should be a part of the inaugural class!
The eligibility requirements are:
- Must have made outstanding contributions to the station and/or done outstanding work in a career field
- Must have ended active involvement in WJCU at least five years ago OR have at least ten years of service to WJCU if currently active
If you would like to nominate someone for the WJCU Hall of Fame, fill out the form below. The deadline for all nominations is Monday, April 15 at 11:59 PM. The inaugural class will be announced in early June and will be inducted at a dinner to be held in early October.