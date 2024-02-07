Radiothon 2024 Has Arrived!

WJCU’s annual Radiothon fundraiser begins on Friday, February 9. It’s the one time of year when we come to you and ask for your support to keep award-winning local, independent, commercial-free college radio on the air. We rely on you to help us Keep WJCU Alive for Another 55!

What is Radiothon?

As a non-commercial radio station, WJCU relies on donations from the community to keep the lights on. While donations are welcome year round, Radiothon is WJCU’s annual fundraiser that helps fund the majority of our operating budget for the next year.

How does it work?

During the ten days of Radiothon you can call the station at 216-397-4438 and one of our in-studio hosts can assist you in filling out the donation form. Or if you prefer to do it yourself, you can pledge online at wjcu.org. You’ll need to provide important personal information such as your name, address, email, phone number and credit card number. Check donations are also permitted. All checks should be mailed to WJCU Radio, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Hts, OH 44118.

Can I donate more than once?

Yes! You can donate as many times as you would like or for as many different shows/hosts as you would like either over the phone or online.

What are the dates for Radiothon this year?

This year, Radiothon will run from Friday, February 9th – Sunday, February 18th. As always, the fundraiser will begin with Bill Peters and Metal on Metal from 6:30-9:30 on Friday evening and concludes at midnight on February 19th.

Thank You Gifts

Your donations certainly don’t go unappreciated! Here’s what you can receive at each pledge level:

$10 Hand-written thank you note by the WJCU Staff

$25 WJCU Can Cooler or WJCU Cell Phone Wallet

$40 Heights Merchant of the Day or DJ Special Premium (call-in only)

$55 WJCU 55th Anniversary T-Shirt or WJCU Coaster Set or WJCU Fanny Pack

$100 Guest DJ Experience (call-in only) or WJCU 1/4 Zip

Anyone who donates $88.70 or more will also get a WJCU Enamel Pin in addition to whatever thank you gift you select!

More information about premiums and payment options is available on our Radiothon 2024 page.

Pick-Up Party

This year, you’ll have the option to pick up your thank you gifts during our Pick-Up Party. The event will be on Wednesday, April 3 from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM. Can’t make it? No problem! We’ll be happy to ship your thank you gifts to you.

If you have any other questions don’t hesitate to reach out via our contact page