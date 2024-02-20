Thank You For Your Support During Radiothon 2024!

The entire team at WJCU thanks you for your support during Radiothon 2024. With your help, we were able to raise over $70,000! The money raised will help ensure that the award-winning commercial-free content you love will remain on WJCU for years to come.

It’s not too late to make a pledge! Click here to pledge online.

All Radiothon donors are invited to our Premium Pick-Up Party, which will be held on Wednesday, April 3 from 6:00-9:00 on the John Carroll campus. All premiums not picked up will be shipped starting the week of April 8.