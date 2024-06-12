WJCU is teaming up with the City of University Heights to present the University Heights Summer Concert Series! Every Thursday night at 7:00 PM from June 13 through August 15, join us at Walter Stinson Community Park for a free concert and a chance to meet some of your favorite WJCU personalities.
2024 University Heights Summer Concert Series presented by WJCU Schedule
|Date
|Artist
|6/13
|Lauren Lanzaretta
|6/20
|Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings
|6/27
|UH Symphonic Band*
|7/11
|Crossfire Hurricane
|7/18
|The Sunrise Jones
|7/25
|UH Symphonic Band*
|8/1
|Radiate Live
|8/8
|Jason Patrick Meyers
|8/15
|Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band