2024 University Heights Summer Concert Series presented by WJCU

Music and Memories

Music and Memories features hit songs of the '40s, '50s, and '60s, from Big Band memories Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller to classic Top 40 oldies like Johnny Mathis, Dean Martin, Brenda Lee, and more. Oh, and don't forget those instrumentals performed by Billy Vaughn, Ray Conniff, and others. While listening to this great music, we try to share with you details about each song, including the artists who performed them. Join us for a relaxing afternoon of classic hits from the past. We encourage you to call in with requests and dedications!