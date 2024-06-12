2024 University Heights Summer Concert Series presented by WJCU

WJCU is teaming up with the City of University Heights to present the University Heights Summer Concert Series! Every Thursday night at 7:00 PM from June 13 through August 15, join us at Walter Stinson Community Park for a free concert and a chance to meet some of your favorite WJCU personalities.

2024 University Heights Summer Concert Series presented by WJCU Schedule

DateArtist
6/13Lauren Lanzaretta
6/20Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings
6/27UH Symphonic Band*
7/11Crossfire Hurricane
7/18The Sunrise Jones
7/25UH Symphonic Band*
8/1Radiate Live
8/8Jason Patrick Meyers
8/15Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band
Shows marked with an * will be held on Hamlin Quad at John Carroll University