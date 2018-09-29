John Carroll Football Hour Episode 4: September 29, 2018

After a tough loss to Mount Union in Week Three, the Blue Streaks travel to Muskingum University in Week Four looking to bounce back and keep their playoff hopes alive. This week on the John Carroll Football hour, Eddie Marotta reflects on JCU’s first defeat of 2018 and looks ahead to the team’s meeting with the Musky’s. Joining the conversation this week are defensive coordinator Joe Schaefer and senior cornerback Connor Robinson.