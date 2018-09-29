Outspoken Cyclist – 9/29/2018

As he did every morning, Dan Hangeby picked up his Citi Bike from the NY Bike Share station. On this particular morning, June 12th, Dave Lewis was driving his 55,000 pound bus down the same city street – so close that he clipped Mr. Hangeby’s front wheel and dragged him under the bus. Dan Hangeby died at the hospital a short time later.

This past week, Mr. Lewis was on trial for the incident – but, not until a lot out outrage and investigation by local cyclists and Mr. Hangeby’s family.

Jan Ransom is a reporter for the NY Times who covers the criminal justice system and I talk with her about this case. Her article, “”First Fatal Citi Bike Crash:Was The Bus Driver to Blame” was published on September 17, 2018. The verdict is expected next week.

Then, it’s a long conversation with Mike Flanigan – Mr. A.N.T. – Alternative Needs Transportation. We trace the frame builder’s journey from his home in Ft. Worth, Texas as a youngster through his cross-country bike trip that eventually led him to Boston, where he worked with Fat City Cycles and was one of the founding members of Independent Fabrications.

But, Mike is a free-spirit and his love of the niche-y classic touring bikes took him back to the bench at his own shop.