In-Studio Inteview with Jordie Lane – Sept. 27, 2018

 

20180927_170326

Australian Indie singer and song-writer Jordie Lane stopped by the WJCU studio with producer and fellow song-writer Clare Reynolds to discuss Jordie’s new album Grassellland, touring, how life in Australia compares to America and more. The duo also performed two songs live over the air, including an acoustic version of one of the Album’s feature track’s America, Won’t You Make My Dreams Come True.

You can also watch the interview over on Facebook

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:58 — 68.6MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Rave House
w/Pete - Everything EDM
blood cultures Indian summer @7:57
ThiDaniel Purple @7:49
The White Stripes You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do as You're Told) @7:45
The War on Drugs Red Eyes @7:36
The Walkman Heartbreaker @7:32
the walkman heaven @7:29
the Voidz Leave it In my Dreams @7:24
The National Fake Empire @7:21
The Killers Runaways @7:15
The Domestics Tunnels and Trains @7:09
silk city, dua lipa electricty (Ft. diplo and & mark ronson) @7:04
Santigold Run The Road @7:00

Insomnia Spins

Abby and Kelly take the airwaves to play some jams and solve the world's problems, one Seinfield-esque discussion at a time. Become a trio with these two friends as they chat, laugh, and share their lukewarm takes to start your week off with some amusing geniality.
@Midnight w/Abby and Kelly - Various Music and Talk

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music