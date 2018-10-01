In-Studio Inteview with Jordie Lane – Sept. 27, 2018

Australian Indie singer and song-writer Jordie Lane stopped by the WJCU studio with producer and fellow song-writer Clare Reynolds to discuss Jordie’s new album Grassellland, touring, how life in Australia compares to America and more. The duo also performed two songs live over the air, including an acoustic version of one of the Album’s feature track’s America, Won’t You Make My Dreams Come True.

You can also watch the interview over on Facebook