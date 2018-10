This year’s homecoming game featured a matchup with the Capital Crusaders as John Carroll looked to bounce back from their Week Four loss at Mount Union and treat all the JCU alumni in attendance to a victory. They delivered, shutting out an opponent at home for the second time this season with a 44-0 win to improve to 4-1 on the season. On the call for this one were Will Blake (play-by-play) and Brenan Betro (color).