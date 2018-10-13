John Carroll Football Hour Episode 6: October 13, 2018

It was a good Homecoming Day for all the JCU faithful in attendance last Saturday as the Blue Streaks shut out Capital 44-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season. The win propelled John Carroll into the top 10 of D3football.com‘s national poll this week. Now, the No. 10 ranked Blue Streaks hit the road for what’s always a tough matchup with the Ohio Norther Polar Bears. On this week’s show, offensive coordinator Jeff Fink and senior tight end Danny Disbrow join Eddie Marotta to talk about a John Carroll offense that’s averaging 37.6 points per game.