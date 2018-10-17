FOOTBALL: #10 John Carroll at Ohio Northern – Oct. 13, 2018

Back on track after last week’s homecoming win over Capital, John Carroll hit the road looking to improve to 5-1 on the season and keep their postseason hopes alive against Ohio Northern. A scoreless first quarter between the two OAC foes paved the way for an entertaining second stanza as the Blue Streaks put up four touchdowns and took a 28-14 lead into the break. They never looked back. On the call in Week Seven were co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color).

Madcat Blue

Madcat Blue's format covers the range of electric and acoustic blues styles created over the past 80 years, including its influence on R&B, Jazz, Rock, and Soul. There will be local and national guest recording artists appearing on his show here in University Heights, where Cleveland is the "Crossroads of Rustbelt Blues and the 'Capital of Rock'".
@8 pm w/Madcat - Blues

Matt's Gamut
@10 pm w/Matt - Eclectic