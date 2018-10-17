FOOTBALL: #10 John Carroll at Ohio Northern – Oct. 13, 2018

Back on track after last week’s homecoming win over Capital, John Carroll hit the road looking to improve to 5-1 on the season and keep their postseason hopes alive against Ohio Northern. A scoreless first quarter between the two OAC foes paved the way for an entertaining second stanza as the Blue Streaks put up four touchdowns and took a 28-14 lead into the break. They never looked back. On the call in Week Seven were co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color).