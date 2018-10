This is Wordplay with George Bilgere and John Donoghue! This week’s episode is so hot that it’s “Smoking.” Enjoy these seven fire poems…

- The Present, by Dana Gioia

- Field Guide, by Tony Hoagland

- A Little Triggeration, by Nick Kuhar

- The Presence, by Maxine Kumin

- Old Flame, by Sarah Freeley

- Things to Think, by Robert Bly

- In Praise of Feeling Bad About Yourself, by Wislawa Szymborska