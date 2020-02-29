Outspoken Cyclist 2/29/2020

This week, we will visit with Chad Corbin of Corvid Cycles in Boulder, Colorado. Chad WILL be at NAHBS for the second time with his handcrafted titanium bicycles, including the new MAP – acronym for More Adventure Please – a light, fast drop-bar mountain machine.

We’ll talk about his background and his thinking about the eBike business.

Then, we chat with Lance Camisasca from the Big Gear Show.

I met Lance almost 10 years ago when I was invited to Urban Press Camp in Washington, DC and then to Press Camp in Park City, Utah.

Since then, Lance has been doing quite a few things within the bicycle world; but, his love for events like Press Camp has come full circle with the Big Gear Show.

Launching this July, the B2B2C – Business to Business to Consumer – show will highlight hard goods – not only bicycles, but paddle sports and hiking as well.